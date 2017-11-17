Bryant White out-scores EStem for second win of the season

The Bryant White Hornets eighth grade team of Bryant Middle School earned their second win in three games in a high-scoring affair in the consolation bracket of a tournament at North Little Rock.

Gavin Burton scored 15 points and Will Diggins had 11 to go with a team-high 10 rebounds for the Hornets.

“It was a good win,” said Hornets coach John Harrison. “We played really well in the first half.”

The Hornets led 35-18 at the break.

“A lot of kids hit the floor in the second half,” Harrison noted. “Our zone press turned them over and our guys got to the basket and finished.

“Gavin was very active in the press,” he said. “Will Diggins is doing a great job inside getting position and scoring the ball in the half court.

“We finished 12 of 18 from the free-throw line and that’s a great sign this early in the year,” the coach concluded.

The Hornets will return to action on Tuesday, Nov. 28, when they host Conway Blue.