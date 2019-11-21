Blue Hornets seventh-grade team edged out by White Hall in second half

The White Hall Bulldogs’ seventh grade team overcame a 17-12 halftime deficit to take a 26-25 lead by the end of the third quarter, then held on to eke out a 38-35 victory over the Bryant Blue Hornets of Bethel Middle School on Tuesday night at the Bethel gym.

Jonathan Frost led the Hornets with 13 points. Karter Ratliff added 7 and Ethan Williams scored 5. Hudson Thomason and Ryan Reynolds pitched in with 4 apiece. Matthew Glover scored 2.

The Hornets and Bulldogs were even at 5-5 after the first quarter with Frost hitting a 3. Bryant pushed out to the halftime advantage with Williams scoring all 5 of his points in the period.

But the Bulldogs held the Hornets to just 8 points in the third quarter as they forged the lead.

“The kids played hard and executed better,” said Bethel coach Joe Cook. “We are moving forward and making progress.”

The Hornets will be off for the rest of the month through the Thanksgiving holiday. They’ll return to competition against Cabot North on Dec. 3.