Bryant Blue seventh-grade B team edged by Sheridan

November 15, 2017 Boys Basketball

SHERIDAN — The seventh grade B teams from Bethel Middle School and Sheridan Middle School tangled at Oliver Williams Gym on Tuesday night and Sheridan eked out a 37-32 victory.

For Bethel (Bryant Blue), Jackson Fluger finished with 6 points, all in the first half. Jeffrey Francis added 5 with Colm Taylor and Aiden Baker scoring 4 each.

In addition, Luke Bickerstaff hit a 3. Sawyer Matthews scored 3 as well while Troy Burton, Alan Lara, Aden Palmer and Travis Zhou added 2 each. Gage Horn had 1.

Sheridan held a 25-20 lead at the half.

