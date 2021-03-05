March 4 in Bryant athletic history: 2015

Bryant boys shutout Central in season debut

EDITOR’S NOTE: Because the look back at each day in Bryant athletic history has been so favorably received during the time when there was no sports during the COVID-19 shutdown, BryantDaily.com will continue posting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

LITTLE ROCK — The Bryant Hornets, showing some improvement from their pre-season jamboree on Saturday, scored two goals in the second half and shut out the Little Rock Central Tigers at Quigley-Cox Stadium on Tuesday night to officially open the 2015 season.

“We played better,” acknowledged Hornets coach Jason Hay. “We’re still not where we need to be but we were much improved.”

The Hornets actually played shutout defense all night. Prior to the 2-0 varsity win, the junior varsity prevailed 3-0.

The Hornets are scheduled to return to action at home against Little Rock Christian on Thursday, weather permitting. They’ll travel to a tournament in Fort Smith, which will be held Friday and Saturday.

In Tuesday’s varsity game, the teams were deadlocked 0-0 at the half. Bryant got on the board with a free kick by Dylan Wolf that deflected off the Central keeper to Collin Campbell, who punched it into the goal.

Later, Campbell assisted on the second goal, which was knocked in by Krishna Gurung.

In the JV game, Jhorman Cruz got the scoring going off a feed from Dalton Bryant. The second goal came off a corner kick by Andy Doonan that Miguel Garcia headed in. Capping off the scoring, Dawson Oakley drilled a shot with an assist from Kobe Ray.