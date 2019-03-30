Bryant girls remain unbeaten with 7-0 win over Southside

FORT SMITH — Ashton Inman had a hat trick and Madison Humbard scored two goals as the Bryant Lady Hornets swamped the Fort Smith Southside Lady Mavericks, 7-0, in 6A-Central Conference play on Friday night.

The win kept the Lady Hornets undefeated at 7-0 overall and 4-0 in league play. Southside remained winless at 0-6-1 and 0-4.

The result kept Bryant even with Conway for first place in the conference. Conway ripped Fort Smith Northside 7-1 on Friday. The Lady Hornets host Cabot on Tuesday.

Cabot lost to Conway in a shootout on Friday.

Ashton Inman broke the ice on the scoring in the game, just less than six minutes in, off a feed from Alyssa Fason. At the 21:22 mark, Mary Catherine Selig headed in a corner kick from Abbey Inman to make it 2-0.

In the first 20 minutes of the contest, the Lady Hornets launched nine shots on goal.

Just before the half, at the 4:54 mark, Fason scored off an assist from Lauren Heath and it was 3-0 at the half.

Less than three minutes into the second half, Ashton Inman found the range again. This time Abbie Patton had the assist.

Humbard rattled off a pair of goals in quick succession after that. Her goal at 24:44 was assisted by Heath. Her follow up at 16:43 came off a feed from Grace Carmack.

To cap off the scoring, Ashton Inman pounded home her third goal. Melinda Hernandez got the assist.

Addison Funk had three saves in goal for Bryant. The Lady Hornets had six corners to just one for Southside.