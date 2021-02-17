February 17 in Bryant athletic history: 2010

Bryant swim teams sweep Regional championships

EDITOR’S NOTE: Because the look back at each day in Bryant athletic history has been so favorably received during the time when there was no sports during the COVID-19 shutdown, BryantDaily.com will continue posting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

ARKADELPHIA — The Bryant High School boys and girls swim teams swept the respective championships at the South Regional swimming and diving meet at Ouachita Baptist University on Tuesday, Feb. 16.

The Lady Hornets accumulated 364 points. El Dorado was second at 257 followed by Little Rock Christian (242), Lake Hamilton (218), Magnolia (215), Arkansas Baptist (182), Hot Springs Lakeside (143), Arkadelphia (80) and Little Rock Lutheran (78).

The Hornets accumulated 374 points with Magnolia second at 334 followed by El Dorado (266), Arkadelphia (182), Arkansas Baptist (157), Lake Hamilton (101), Little Rock Christian (97), Benton (56) and Lakeside (27).[more]

“These Lady Hornets are the first team to beat the El Dorado Lady Wildcats for a District title,” stated Bryant coach Angel Dale. “The Lady Wildcats have been District champs since 2001 when the District was created.

“I am extremely proud of the swimmers,” she added. “Both teams had an awesome meet. We left Bryant with one goal, to improve our third-place finish last year. Now, we are looking forward to State.”

The State meet is Feb. 26-27 in Fayetteville.

For the girls, Jinson Kang has qualified individually for State in six events, the 50 freestyle, the 100 free, the 200 free, the 500 free, the 100 butterfly and the 200 individual medley.

Kang earned all-conference honors in winning the 100 fly (in 1:04.85) and the 200 IM (in 2:21.15) as well as joining teammates Justin Livermore-Tazelaar, Jordan Martin and Erin Moser on the winning 200 free relay (1:56.09).

For the boys, Caleb Thomas and Brennan Bullock have qualified in the diving competition, Kyle Douglas in the 100 breast stroke, and Dylan Machycek in the 100 back stroke.

Thomas, Douglas and Machycek, along with Jordan Combs (in the 500 free) each earned all-conference honors.

Thomas won the one-meter dive competition with a score of 263.00, Douglas won the 100 breast in 1:10.70, and Machycek captured the 100 back in 1:02.35. Combs took top honors in the 500 free in a time of 5:59.70. Bullock qualified with a second-place finish in the dive competition with a score of 195.20.

For the Lady Hornets, Jordan Martin had an exception day by finishing second in the 500 free (6:32.06) and third in the 200 free (2:23.64) to account for 33 points. Livermore-Tazelaar contributed a second in the 100 back (1:06.63) and a fifth in the 100 free (1:01.93) for 31 points.

Moser contributed 29 points by finishing fourth in the 100 fly (1:14.06) and fifth in the 50 free (28.90) while Kelsie Vaughn accumulated 27 points with a third in the 500 free (7:05.05) and an eighth-place finish in the 100 breast (1:32.11).

Whitney Meyer picked up 24 points by finishing sixth in the 100 fly (1:28.58) and eighth in the 200 IM (3:08.88). Megan Matthew took seventh in the 200 IM (3:07.85) and 10th in the 100 back (1:27.58) to add 19 points.

Mollie Robinson’s fifth-place finish in the 500 free (7:37.50) garnered 14 points while Alyx Ramsey provided 15 points in two events. She was ninth in the 100 free (1:15.26) and 11th in the 200 free (3:05.64).

By finishing eighth in the 100 free (1:13.59) and 15th in the 50 free (33.14), Amanda Butler contributed 13 points for the Lady Hornets. Katie Smith was 12th in the 100 breast (1:37.12) and 14th in the 50 free (32.67) while Skylar Combs took 12th in the 200 free (3:27.61) and 15th in the 100 breast (1:48.36) to add to the point total as well.

In the other relays, the Lady Hornets quartet of Tazelaar, Vaughn, Kang and Moser was third in the 200 medley with a time of 2:11.45 while the foursome of Vaughn, Robinson, Butler and Jordan Martin finished third in the 400 free with a clocking of 4:51.62.

For the boys, Brent Heil turned in a third-place in the 500 free (7:00.47) and fourth-place finishes were recorded by Douglas in the 100 free (56.53) and Andrew Dull in the 100 back (1:06.59).

Douglas led the team with 35 points. Combs, who added a fifth-place finish in the 200 IM in 2:27.31, accumulated 34 points.

Casey Ball turned in a fifth-place finish in the 200 free (2:24.73) and Dylan Rogers was fifth in the 100 fly (1:07.83).

Dull and Jesse Wolf each added seventh-place points. Dull’s came in the 100 free (58.31), Wolf’s in the 100 back (1:16.26).

Machycek, who contributed 31 points to the Bryant total, placed eighth in the 100 fly (1:09.26). Nineth-place finishes were turned in by Hayden Stewart in the 100 fly (1:10.35), Aaron Kizer in the 200 free (2:46.01) and Nick Hoffpauir in the 200 IM (2:50.72).

Cory Campbell was 10th in the 200 free (2:58.73). Rogers and Ross Grant each contributed points for 12th-place finishes. Rogers’ came in the 50 free (27.00) while Grant’s came in the 100 free (1:03.04).

Bullock added points from a 13th place finish in the 100 breast (1:25.97); Brent Heil and Stewart each had 14th-place finishes that added to the total. Heil’s came in the 100 breast (1:27.95), Stewart’s in the 50 free (27.30). And, on top of his diving championship, Thomas pitched in with a 15th in the 50 free with a time of 27.46.

In the relays, Bryant was second in the 200 medley with Machycek, Douglas, Rogers and Jordan Combs teaming up on a 1:57.91 clocking. The quartet of Douglas, Dull, Combs and Machycek turned in a 3:59.12 in the 400 free to place third while Stewart, Wolf, Grant and Rogers combined on a 1:49.93 to finish fifth in the 200 free.