February 17 in Bryant athletic history: 2000

BHS soccer squads cruise to victories

EDITOR’S NOTE: Because the look back at each day in Bryant athletic history has been so favorably received during the time when there was no sports during the COVID-19 shutdown, BryantDaily.com will continue posting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

By ROB PATRICK

BRYANT TIMES

JACKSONVILLE — The Bryant High School soccer teams opened the 2000 season with victories over the North Pulaski Falcons Thursday.

The Hornets breezed to a 15-0 shutout while the Lady Hornets also held their opponent scoreless in a 9-0 win.

For the boys, Nick Harbert started out the scoring with a goal in the fifth minute and the team was able to control the match from there on.

“Our guys were ready to play and did a great job of changing the point of attack and finding the open players in the attack,” said Hornets coach Bob Williams. “Our defensive effort, led by sweeper Dustin McCauley, took the Falcons’ attack out of the game, North Pulaski managed only three or four shots on goal during the match.

“Casey Jacuzzi and Anthony Moreno did some great defensive work helping keep the pressure off both the keepers, Josh Boyington and Billy Moore who

shared time in the goal and the shutout,” he added.

During the second half, the team was able to get some of its younger players some valuable game experience.

“We knew very little about North Pulaski but I knew we would field a very capable team if the guys played together, which they did very well,” Williams said. “We have an experienced team led by a core of dedicated seniors who, together with the rest of the team, did a great job.”

The scoring summary includes: Max Johnston 3, Nick Harbert 3, Josh Ault 2, Peter Lehmann 2, Michael Conedy 1, Jessie Jones 1, Josh Toopes 1, Josh Williams 1 and Thomas Yun 1.

For the Lady Hornets, returning all-state performer Ashlee Mantooth scored five goals to lead the way.

“It was a real good game,” said Lady Hornets coach Drew Bunten. “The girls came out real strong.

“North Pulaski’s not that strong of a team,” he allowed. “This is their first game of their very first year of soccer. It was a good chance for my starters to play a little bit together and it was a real good chance for all of my new girls to get a chance to play some. So, I was real pleased.”

Amber Wells, an all-conference performer last season, added a pair of goals for the Lady Hornets.

Mantooth, Wells and Laura Bunten are tri-captains for the squad this season, mentioned the coach.

The two teams will open their home schedule this Friday against the rival Benton Panthers. The girls game will begin at 5:30 p.m. at Bryant Stadium with the boys contest to follow around 7:30.



