February 16 in Bryant athletic history: 2011

Hornets capture South District team title behind winning relay team

EDITOR’S NOTE: Because the look back at each day in Bryant athletic history has been so favorably received during the time when there was no sports during the COVID-19 shutdown, BryantDaily.com will continue posting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

Photos courtesy of Julia Combs

ARKADELPHIA — The quartet of Dylan Rogers, Brent Heil, Andrew Dull and Dylan Machycek turned in[more] a time of 1:38.74 to win the 200-yard free style relay as part of the Bryant Hornets championship effort at the South Regional swimming and diving meet at Ouachita Baptist University on Tuesday.

In addition, Machycek earned an individual championship by finishing first in the 100 free in 51.86.

All first-place finishers earn all-District honors.

Altogether, the Hornets paced 16 swimmers in the top 10 including 11 in the top five while adding a pair of second-place finishes in the other relays.

Bryant amassed 368 points to far outdistance second-place Magnolia (265.5) and third-place Arkadelphia (219.5) in the 10-team field.

The foursome of Machycek, Dull, Rogers and Casey Ball combined on a 1:52.97 to take second in the 200 medley relay then Ball, Jordan Combs, Seth Hoffmans and Ross Grant teamed up on a 4:10.89 clocking to take second in the 400 free style relay. In the 200 free and the 200 medley events, the Hornets had second teams that earned points as well. In the former, Spencer Qualls, Nick Hoffpauir, Austin Sanchez and Hayden Stewart turned in a 2:03.11 to place seventh. In the latter, Hoffpauir, Heil, Combs and Grant finished sixth in 2:07.70.

Individually, Machycek, Dull and Stewart each had second-place finishes. Machycek’s came in the 100 back stroke with a time of 1:01.85. Dull’s came in the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:20.69. For Stewart, the time of 1:02.85 in the 100 butterfly produced the finish. Stewart was followed closely by Rogers who was third in a time of 1:03.05. Following Dull in the 200 IM was Combs who was third in 2:31.44.

In the 100 back, Machycek was joined by Dull (fourth in 1:06.39) and Ball (sixth in 1:09.67). In the 100 free, Grant followed Machycek’s winning effort by finishing sixth in 59.78. Hoffmans was 11tsh in 1:05.49.

Combs contributed a third-place finish in the 6 meter dive, earning a score of 190.4.

Ball was third (2:13.56) in the 200 free followed in rapid succession by Stewart (fourth in 2:18.61), Grant (seventh in 2:24.30) and Hoffpauir (ninth in 2:31.61).

Qualls turned in a fourth-place finish in the 500 free (7:18.30). He was also 13th in the 100 yard breast stroke with a time of 1:33.60, finishing behind Heil who was 10th in 1:18.91.

In the 50 free, Rogers finished ninth in 25.52 with Heil 10th in 25.65.

The State swim meet will be held Feb. 25-26 with the diving competition on Friday and the swim finals on Saturday.