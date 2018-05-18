Bryant’s Lee finishes eighth at Heptathlon

CABOT — Bryant’s Megan Lee finished eighth in the 2018 Arkansas Heptathlon over the last two days. Teammate Deborah Shaw finished 21st.

Kaine Villareal-Hurst of Bryant competed in the decathlon.

Lee scored 739 points by running a 26.68 in the final event on Wednesday, the 200-meter run. Also, on Wednesday, she ran a 17.17 in the 100-meter hurdles, covered 4.91 meters in the long jump and threw the discus 79’5”.

On day two, Thursday, Lee cleared 4’3.25” in the high jump and threw 27’11.5” in the shot put before finishing with a 2:32.99 in the 800, one of the best times in that event.

Shaw started with a 16.01, one of the top times in the hurdles, garnering 713 points. In the long jump, she covered 5.08 meters then threw the discus 55’6”. Her time in the 200 was 28.53.

On Thursday, Shaw cleared 4’11” in the high jump and threw the shot 21’2.5”. She finished with a 3:01.33 in the 800.

Villareal-Hurst’s biggest point total came in the 400-meter run. He clocked in at 52.67. In the 1500, the final event of day two, his time of 4:55 was good for 589 points. He picked up 562 in the opening event of the first day, running a 12.47 in the 100-meter dash. In the pole vault, his specialty, Villareal-Hurst cleared 12’1.5” to pick up 535 points.

Also, on day one, he cleared 5.57 meters in the long jump, threw the shot 30’, and cleared 5’3” in the high jump. On the second day, he ran an 18.54 in the 110 hurdles, threw the discus 75’4” and covered 11.89 meters in the triple jump.