Bryant’s Long commits to OBU

Bryant Lady Hornets senior Ashton Long has signed a letter of intent to continue her education and soccer career at Ouachita Baptist University in Arkadelphia.

“Ashton is a fun and memorable player,” said Lady Hornets head coach Nicole Inman. “She has been a very sweet person.

“She wants to become a greater player, asking me how to do it,” the coach added. “Ashton is a fighter and works for those she desires. She is a person who will work hard and will always do what she is asked.”