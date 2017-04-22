Central throws a bump in the road for Lady Hornets

LITTLE ROCK — The Little Rock Central Lady Tigers sidetracked the surging Bryant Lady Hornets with a pair of second-half goals for a 3-0 win at Quigley-Cox Stadium on Friday night in 7A-Central Conference play.

Bryant came into the contest on a four-game win streak including a 4-0 win over second-place Mount St. Mary Academy on Tuesday. They had a chance to move into a tie for third with a win over the Lady Tigers but a frustrating contest ensued.

“We struggled to stay organized and to anticipate a counter attack,” said Bryant coach James Paul.

The Lady Tigers scored a goal in the first half and that 1-0 lead held at halftime.

With the win, Central forged a tie with Mount for second in the league at 6-3 behind unbeaten Cabot.

The Lady Hornets, now 8-7 overall and 5-5 in league play, will try to get back in the winning groove on Tuesday when they host Fort Smith Southside.

“We are still progressing as a team,” Paul said. “We continue to grow in different facets of the game.”