Davis’ Burkes named BSD Teacher of the Year

By Devin Sherrill, Bryant School District Director of Communications

Chrystal Burkes, third grade teacher at Davis Elementary, was selected from the Bryant School District’s most outstanding educators to be the 2017-2018 Bryant Teacher of the Year.

Burkes has been a professional educator for the past eight years, with an emphasis on literacy instruction. She has been with Bryant Schools since 2013. In her five years at Davis Elementary, she has taken on additional leadership roles within her school. Burkes coordinated a school-wide digital citizenship event and headed a weekly technology training program for fellow teachers and staff during the current school year.

She received her Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education from the University of Central Arkansas and her Master’s Degree in Educational Theory and Practice through Arkansas State University. She plans to complete her Library and Media Specialist Degree in August 2018 from Southern Arkansas University’s graduate program.

“As a third grade literacy teacher, Mrs. Burkes has demonstrated her ability to teach literacy standards in meaningful and authentic ways,” said Michele Lewis, principal of Davis Elementary. “She has worked diligently to increase both teacher and student knowledge in the areas literacy and technology, which has had a positive impact on student achievement. We are fortunate to have her as part of our school and our district.”

Burkes will represent the Bryant School District in the 2019 Arkansas Teacher of the Year program sponsored by the Arkansas Department of Education.

Those in the photo above are, front from left, Dr. Karen Walters, Superintendent; Chrystal Burkes, Bryant Teacher of the Year; Pam Kenney, Director of Elementary Education; back row, Suzanne McDermott, Davis Elementary Assistant Principal; Todd Sellers, Deputy Superintendent; Michele Lewis, Davis Elementary Principal.