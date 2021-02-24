February 23 in Bryant athletic history: 2008

Bryant girls earn honors in three events at State Indoor

FAYETTEVILLE — Tiffany Ward, Allison Lowery and the members of the Bryant Lady Hornets’ 4×800 meter relay team earned all-State honors at the State Indoor Track championship meet for teams from Class 7A, Class 6A and Class 5A.

The meet was held at the Tyson track Center at the University of Arkansas on Saturday, Feb. 23. Rogers won the girls team title with 80 points to Bentonville’s 74. Bryant finished with 32.5 to finish seventh in the 37-team field.

Those finishing in the top three in each event earned all-State honors and the top eight individuals earned medals.

Sam Wirzfeld, Lennon Bates, Sara Coker and Brittany Hairston earned all-State honors for finishing third in the 3200 relay with a time of 10:28. Ward was third in the 60-meter hurdles, finishing in 10.1, and Lowery was third in the high jump, clearing five feet.

“I thought the girls really competed strong,” said Lady Hornets coach Danny Westbrook. “We had some people come through with some breakthrough performances. I look for this meet to propel us into the outdoor season, where I think we will be a stronger team with the addition of the outdoor events such as the 300-meter hurdles and the discus.”

The Lady Hornets were set to get the outdoor season under way when they host the annual Bryant Relays on Tuesday, March 18.

At the State indoor, Bryant picked up fifth-place points from Ashley Petz in the long jump (16-5) and the 4×400 relay team of Mikayla Speake, Jordan Chadwick, Ward and Coker (4:24.8).

Catherine Fletcher cleared 8-6 in the pole vault, Chadwick ran 63.1 in the 400 and Rachel Davidson turned in a shot put of 31-6, each finishing seventh in their respective events.

Chadwick also added an eighth-place finish in the 60 meter hurdles with a time of 10.3 with Kayla Randolph earning eighth-place points in the 800 with a time of 2:38.5.



