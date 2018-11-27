Freshman Hornets pour it on to overwhelm Panthers

November 27, 2018 Boys Basketball

Photos by Kevin Nagle

Will Diggins gathers before taking a shot. (Photo by Kevin Nagle)

CABOT — Eleven different Bryant Hornets scored as the freshman basketball team buried the Cabot North Panthers, 47-16, on Monday night.

Landyn Newburn led the way with 10 points. Gabe George had 9 and Will Diggins 7 as the Hornets improved to 4-2 this season going into Thursday’s home game against North Little Rock.

Cameron Booth added 5 points, Demetrius Sanders had 4 with Gavin Burton and Isaiah Kearney pitching in with 3 each. Josh Mendoza and Daizure Hale pitched in with 2 apiece. Caleb Carter and Shamarion Gilmore each hit a free throw.

“We started off very slow and got behind 4-0 early on,” said Hornets coach Tyler Posey. “We finally got going midway through the first quarter and ended it on a 16-2 run.

“Our pressure really created a bunch of turnovers and allowed us to have some easy baskets,” he related. “The pressure continued throughout the game and we continued capitalizing on turnovers. I really thought we did a great job on the boards as well which led to us being able to get out in transition. The effort and energy was there throughout.”

Bryant led 29-12 at the half.

Diggins led with 6 rebounds including four on the offensive end. George had four boards to go with three assists and two steals. Kearney had three assists and two steals as well.

Gabe George goes up for a layup. (Photo by Kevin Nagle)

Daizure Hale drives to the basket. (Photo by Kevin Nagle)

 

Rob Patrick

Rob Patrick has been involved in radio and newspaper since the early 1980’s. After serving in several capacities in a handful of media outlets, Rob started BryantDaily.com in 2008.

