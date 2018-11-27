Freshman Hornets pour it on to overwhelm Panthers

Photos by Kevin Nagle

CABOT — Eleven different Bryant Hornets scored as the freshman basketball team buried the Cabot North Panthers, 47-16, on Monday night.

Landyn Newburn led the way with 10 points. Gabe George had 9 and Will Diggins 7 as the Hornets improved to 4-2 this season going into Thursday’s home game against North Little Rock.

Cameron Booth added 5 points, Demetrius Sanders had 4 with Gavin Burton and Isaiah Kearney pitching in with 3 each. Josh Mendoza and Daizure Hale pitched in with 2 apiece. Caleb Carter and Shamarion Gilmore each hit a free throw.

“We started off very slow and got behind 4-0 early on,” said Hornets coach Tyler Posey. “We finally got going midway through the first quarter and ended it on a 16-2 run.

“Our pressure really created a bunch of turnovers and allowed us to have some easy baskets,” he related. “The pressure continued throughout the game and we continued capitalizing on turnovers. I really thought we did a great job on the boards as well which led to us being able to get out in transition. The effort and energy was there throughout.”

Bryant led 29-12 at the half.

Diggins led with 6 rebounds including four on the offensive end. George had four boards to go with three assists and two steals. Kearney had three assists and two steals as well.