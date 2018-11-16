Freshman Hornets roll in home debut

After two wins and two losses away from home, the Bryant Hornets freshman team got a chance to play on their home floor at Bryant Middle School on Thursday night and thrived in a 53-28 win over the Little Rock Catholic Rockets freshmen.

The Hornets rushed to an 11-4 lead by the end of the first quarter and held a 32-11 lead at the half.

“We started off very aggressive,” said Hornets coach Tyler Posey. “And the intensity level is something that we had addressed over the week’s practices. It really showed and the guys came out exactly how I had hoped.

“That led to a much different look and one that we talk about daily,” he added. “We ended up making eighth 3-pointers and 11 people scored.”

Gabe George led with 14 points. Gavin Burton added 9, Jaylen Williams 8 and Will Diggins 6.

The Hornets take off Thanksgiving week from competition. They’ll play next at Cabot North on Monday, Nov. 26.