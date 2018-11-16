Gannaway, Nichols lead White past Blue in eighth-grade battle

For more photos of this event by Kevin Nagle, go here

Chris Gannaway and Cory Nichols combined for 26 points to lead the Bryant White Hornets eighth grade team of Bryant Middle School to a 49-29 win over the Bryant Blue Hornets of Bethel Middle School at the Bethel gym on Thursday night.

It was the season-opening game for the Bryant Middle team, which plays next on Tuesday, Nov. 27, at Benton. Bryant Blue, now 1-2, travels to Cabot North on Monday, Nov. 26.

Elijah Thompson and Aiden Baker each had 5 points to lead Bethel. Alex Skelly hit a first-quarter 3 as did Destin Jenkins. James Billingsley and Travis Zhou also had 3-pointers.

Gannaway led all scorers with 14 points to go with six assists. Nichols finished with 11 points and eight assists. Jordan Knox added 7 including three of four free throws in the fourth quarter. Ivory Gilmore pitched in with 7 points as well including 6 in the first quarter when Bryant White established an 11-9 lead.

In the second quarter, the White team outscored Blue 14-4 to produce a 25-13 halftime lead. It was 32-19 going into the fourth quarter.

“Our boys played really well defensively,” said Bryant White coach Richard Wrightner. “We have some things to improve on, but I was really proud of the way we played.”

“I thought our kids gave a good effort,” said Blue coach Steve Wilson. “Elijah got in early foul trouble and was not able to play the second quarter and that hurt us. But I felt our kids battled. They have continued to show improvement.”