September 16 in Bryant athletic history: 2014

Freshman team continues winning ways

EDITOR’S NOTE: Because the look back at each day in Bryant athletic history has been so favorably received during the time when there was no sports during the COVID-19 shutdown, BryantDaily.com will continueposting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

Photos by Kevin Nagle

Five kills from Brittney Warner and four from Jad’n Nichols combined with another strong performance at the service line as the Bryant Lady Hornets freshman team defeated the Cabot South Lady Panthers in two sets Monday at the Bryant Middle School gym.

The 25-10, 25-21 win was the fifth Central Arkansas Junior High Conference win row for the Lady Hornets, now 5-2 overall, going into Thursday’s match at home against Conway White.

“I was pleased with how the girls played in the first game,” stated Lady Hornets coach Julie Long. “The second game, we got a little sloppy but pulled it out. We are still working on our consistency.”

Ashlyn Lee and Regan Ryan were the serving stars for the Lady Hornets. Both were good on 12 of 13 serves. Lee had two aces and Ryan one. Kyla Baker was 6 for 6, Raven Loveless 6 of 7 and Nichols 4 of 5 with an ace. Macey Loudon was 2 for 2.

At the net, Reagan Dabbs and Macie Morton each had a kill. Baker was 13 of 15 on serve-receive with a dig.