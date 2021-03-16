March 16 in Bryant athletic history: 2015

Hornets blank Cabot in second half on the way to 3-2 win

Photos by Rick Nation and Kevin Nagle

Ricky Barrientos drilled a shot into the nets with 2:30 left to play to snap a 2-2 tie and the defense made it stand up as the Bryant Hornets earned a 3-2 win over the Cabot Panthers at Hornets Stadium Monday night.

The victory came on the heels of a pair of tough shootout losses on Saturday at the Little Rock Christian tournament, including one against Cabot. It also sets the stage for the Hornets’ 7A/6A-Central Conference opener on Friday at home against Siloam Springs.

“We recovered well from this weekend’s two losses on PK’s,” acknowledged Hornets coach Jason Hay. “We played very hard and passed the ball much better. We found a way to get a win when we needed one.”

Bryant got on the board just 1:40 into the match when Dylan Wolf took a cross from Krishna Gurung and punched it into the goal.

After Cabot tied it, Gurung was fouled hard in the box at the 18:00 mark. Wolf took the penalty kick and drilled it for a 2-1 lead. Again, however, the Panthers answered, making it 2-2 at intermission.

The second half was a scoreless battle until Barrientos kicked in the game-winner.