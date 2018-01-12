Hornets capture team title at first 2018 meet

Michael Higgs and Gavin Miller finished 1-2 in the 100-yard breast stroke to highlight the Bryant Hornets team title at the first home swimming and diving meet of 2018 Thursday at the Bishop Park Aquatic Center.

The Hornets amassed 435 points to dominate the day. Benton was second in the 13-team field with 248 points.

In addition to Higgs’ winning 1:06.33 and Miller’s second place 1:12.88, Bryant’s Cameron Loftis was fourth in 1:15.88 and Payton Shanks scored with a 12th-place finish in 1:12.96.

Higgs picked up another individual first in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 56.92 and contributed a leg to Bryant’s first-place quartet in the 200-medley relay. Along with Alex Ball, Miller and Hagan Austin, the Hornets won in 1:51.50.

In the 100 butterfly, Higgs touched in 56.92 with Ball third in 1:03.80, Dylan Althen sixth in 1:15.60 and Jalen Dinstbier seventh in 1:22.71.

The Hornets picked up second-place finishes in the 400-yard freestyle relay and the one-meter dive. In the latter, Cavion Crosby receved a rating of 175.80. In the former, Ball, Carson Edmonson, Austin and Higgs, turned in a 3:51.58, finishing at the heels of the El Dorado team, which won in 3:50.82.

Dinstbier added third-place points for the Hornets in the 500 free. He finished in 6:35.76 with Austin fifth in 6:50.88. Zachary Milam was ninth in 7:25.80.

Edmonson was fourth in the 50 free, turning in a 24.63. Austin was eighth in 25.63 with Loftis 12th in 26.30 and Ivan Bryant 13th in 26.50.

Ivan Bryant was also fourth in the 100-yard freestyle as well as contributing a leg to Bryant’s fourth-place 200 relay team. In the 100 free, Bryant finished in 58.75 followed by John Dellorto (12th, 1:02.63), Donte Baker (13th, 1:03.67) and Will Gordy (16th, 1:06.08). In the relay, held down the anchor leg behind Hayden Smith, Loftis and Althen with a time of 1:45.81.

In the 200 individual medley, Ball was fifth in 2:21.70 with Smith sixth (2:32.65), Josh Peters ninth (2:48.77) and Chapman Redam 10th (2:56.86).

Edmonson came through with a sixth-place finish in the 100 backstroke. His time was 1:08.92. Smith was eighth in 1:10.14 with Dellorto 10th in 1:11.07 and Peters 12th in 1:12.96.

In the 200 free, Miller led the Bryant contingent, finishing 10th in 2:22.23 followed by Althen (12th, 2:26.57), Baker (13th, 2:27.97) and Milam 15th (2:29.98).

The next outing for Bryant will be Jan. 19-20, in Conway. The first day will be a diving contest at UCA with the second day meet at Hendrix.