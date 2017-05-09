Hornets face Van Buren; Lady Hornets take on Rogers at State soccer tourney

File photos by Rick Nation

The Bryant Hornets, seeded third in the 7A-Central Conference, will open play in the Class 7A State Tournament in Fort Smith at noon on Thursday against the Van Buren Pointers, the sixth-seeded team from the 7A-West. Van Buren snuck into the tournament with an upset win over Rogers Heritage on Monday night.

The Lady Hornets, seeded fifth in the Central will be opening against the Rogers Lady Mountaineers at 10 a.m. on Thursday. The Lady Mounties of the fourth-seeded team from the West.

Here are the revised brackets after Monday’s games:

2017 CLASS 7A STATE TOURNAMENT

Boys soccer

At Fort Smith Northside and Fort Smith Southside

Thursday, May 11

Game 2 — Rogers Heritage (West 4) vs. FS Southside (Central 5), 10 a.m.

Game 4 — Bryant (Central 3) vs. Van Buren (West 6), 12 p.m.

Game 6 — Conway (Central 4) vs. Bentonville (West 5), 2 p.m.

Game 8 — Springdale or Rogers (West 3) vs. LR Central (Central 6), 4 p.m.

Friday, May 12

Game 9 — FS Northside (Central 1) vs. game 2 winner, 10 a.m.

Game 10 — Springdale or Rogers (West 2) vs. game 4 winner, 12 p.m.

Game 11 — Springdale Har-Ber (West 1) vs. game 6 winner, 2 p.m.

Game 12 — LR Catholic (Central 2) vs. game 8 winner, 4 p.m.

Saturday, May 13

Game 13 — Game 9 winner vs. game 10 winner, 10 a.m.

Game 14 — Game 11 winner vs. game 12 winner, 12 p.m.

Championship game

TBA

Game 15 — Game 13 winner vs. game 14 winner, TBA

2017 CLASS 7A STATE TOURNAMENT

Girls soccer

At Fort Smith Northside and Fort Smith Southside

Thursday, May 11

Game 2 — Rogers (West 4) vs. Bryant (Central 5), 10 a.m.

Game 4 — LR Central (Central 3) vs. Springdale (West 6), 12 p.m.

Game 6 — FS Southside (Central 4) vs. Rogers Heritage (West 5), 2 p.m.

Game 8 — Springdale Har-Ber (West 3) vs. Conway (Central 6), 4 p.m.

Friday, May 12

Game 9 — Cabot (Central 1) vs. game 2 winner, 10 a.m.

Game 10 — Fayetteville (West 2) vs. game 4 winner, 12 p.m.

Game 11 — Bentonville (West 1) vs. game 6 winner, 2 p.m.

Game 12 — Mount St. Mary (Central 2) vs. game 8 winner, 4 p.m.

Saturday, May 13

Game 13 — Game 9 winner vs. game 10 winner, 10 a.m.

Game 14 — Game 11 winner vs. game 12 winner, 12 p.m.

Championship game

TBA

Game 15 — Game 13 winner vs. game 14 winner, TBA