Hornets freshman build big lead on the way to opening win

LITTLE ROCK — The Bryant Hornets freshman team rushed to a 21-8 by the end of the first quarter and held a substantial lead throughout in a 54-28 victory over the Mills Comets freshmen of Pulaski County to open the 2018 season at “The Intro” freshman boys tournament at Joe T. Robinson High School on Monday night.

The Hornets advanced to play on Tuesday at 7 p.m., against Little Rock Central, which defeated Jacksonville on Monday.

Gabe George led Bryant with 13 points. Isaiah Kearney added 9 and Will Diggins 6 as 12 different players contributed to the scoring for the Hornets.

“We started very strong,” said Hornets coach Tyler Posey. “We were very active on defense, which led to several easy baskets early on. We were also very active on the glass and ended up winning the rebound battled by 11.”

The Hornets led 35-14 at the half and 50-20 going into the fourth quarter.

“It was a very good start and we are looking to build upon this tomorrow,” Posey said.