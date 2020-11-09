November 9 in Bryant athletic history: 2010

Hornets swim team opens season with second-place finish

ARKADELPHIA — The Bryant Hornets swim teams opened the 2010-11 season on Saturday with a meet hosted by Hot Springs Lakeside at Henderson State University in Arkadelphia. The Hornets earned a second-place finish.

Conway won the competitions in overwhelming fashion. The Wampus Cats finished with 496 points to Bryant’s 285. Arkadelphia was third with 208. Twelve schools competed at the meet. In the combined standings, Conway finished with 1,064 points and Bryant was second with 560.

The Hornets include Casey Ball, Jordan Combs, Andrew Dull, Ross Grant, Brent Heil, Seth Hoffmans, Nick Hoffpauir, Dylan Machycek, R.J. Murphy, Spencer Qualls, Dylan Rogers, Austin Sanchez, Hayden Stewart, Caleb Thomas and Jesse Wolf.[more]

The meet was highlighted by Machycek’s first-place performance in the 50-yard freestyle. He finished in a time of 23.50, for which he garnered 20 points. Dylan Rogers was 10th in the event for Bryant in 25.81 and Hoffpauir was 25th in 29.94.

Machycek was also second in the 100 backstroke with a time of 58.44. Ball (12th in 1:15.89 for five points) and Sanchez (17th in 1:52.29) also competed in the event for the Hornets.

Second-place points were also picked up by the 200 free relay team of Rogers, Ball, Dull and Machycek who combined on a 1:43.05 clocking.

The 200 medley relay team of Machycek, Dull, Rogers and Ball finished third in a time of 1:55.44 with a Bryant B team of Grant, Hoffpauir, Combs and Qualls turning in a 2:13.89 to finish 10th.

Combs, Qualls, Hoffpauir and Grant teamed up on a 4:28.06 time in the 400 free relay to take fourth place.

The Hornets also earned fourth place points in the 100 butterfly with Rogers turning in a time of 1:03.57. Dull was sixth in 1:04.26.

Bryant had four swimmers score in the 200 free led by Ball who was fifth in 2:23.97. Grant was sixth in 2:25.29 followed by Qualls in 10th at 2:49.41 and Murphy 12th in 3:13.98.

Combs was fifth in the 500 free with a time of 6:33.25 and sixth in the 200 individual medley with a 2:33.12 clocking. In the 500, Qualls also picked up points by finishing eighth in 7:52.97. Hoffpauir added points in the 200 IM by finishing ninth in 2:54.72.

Grant was seventh in the 100 free, turning in a 1:00.96 and Dull was eighth in the 100 breast stroke in 1:16.17. Hoffpauir added a point in the latter event with a 16th-place finish in 1:35.33. In the 100 free, Murphy was 21st in 1:22.65 and Sanchez 22nd in 1:26.76.

The Hornets are scheduled to return to competition at HSU on Saturday, Nov. 20.

BRYANT HIGH SCHOOL

2010-11 Swim schedule

Nov. 6 — at Henderson State University (Lakeside)

Nov. 20 — at Henderson State University (Lakeside)

Dec. 11 — at Ouachita Baptist University

Dec. 17 — at El Dorado

Jan. 8 — at Arkadelphia

Jan. 15 — at Arkansas Tech University

Jan. 22 — at Hendrix

Feb. 5 — at Ouachita Baptist (Lakeside)

Feb. 15 — at Ouachita Baptist (South District Meet)

Feb. 25 — State Dive meet, TBA

Feb. 26 — State Swim meet, TBA