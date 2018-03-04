Hornets wrap up productive weekend with tie, win

WAXAHACHIE, Texas — The Bryant Hornets found out a little about themselves this weekend at the Waxahachie Classic by winning four games and tying a fifth after they’d started the season with a 1-0 loss at Hot Springs Lakeside.

“After one full week, it looked like a different ballclub,” declared head coach Travis Queck after Saturday’s 3-3 tie against Corsicana, Texas, over eight innings and a 4-1 win over the host team. “We had some correctible mistakes throughout the weekend that we have got to get fixed. But they’re very easily correctible. If we can fine tune it, it could be a fun year.

“We had some guys that stepped up,” he asserted. “Logan Catton threw good today, closed out the game against Corsicana then gave us 2 2/3 innings against Waxahatchie. Coby Greiner did a good job, going seven innings (against Corsicana). Against Waxahachie, Will McEntire through 2 2/3 and we actually had a freshman, Will Hathcote, who came in with the bases loaded and one out in the sixth and closed it out. He did a very good job.”

Hornets 4, Waxahachie Indians 1

The Hornets fell behind 1-0 in the bottom of the third inning. McEntire, who had worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the second, retired the first batter on strikes then gave up a single and a double to produce the run. A walk and a hit batsman loaded the bases with two out before Catton relieved and induced an inning-ending grounder to Austin Ledbetter at short for a force at second.

In the top of the fourth, Brandon Hoover and Greiner each singled and Scott Schmidt sacrificed them to second and third. But the Indians’ pitcher worked out of the jam to keep it 1-0. Catton worked around a walk in the bottom of the fourth and the Hornets broke through in the top of the fifth.

Logan Chambers drew a lead-off walk and Ledbetter reached on an error. Jake Wright ripped a two-run triple to right and Matthew Sandidge followed with a blast for a two-run homer to make it 4-1.

Catton shackled the Indians in the bottom of the fifth and recorded the first out in the sixth. But a pair of walks led to a pitching change. Brayden Lester came on but he struggled with his control as well and walked a man to load the bases. That’s when Hathcote got his chance. He got the second out on a pop to Ledbetter at short then ended it in style with a strikeout, earning the save as Catton picked up the win.

Hornets 3, Corsicana Tigers 3

The game went eight innings and was called as the time limit expired. Over seven innings, Greiner fanned four and walked no one. Two of the three runs that the Tigers scored were unearned. Catton pitched the eighth worked out of a bases-loaded jam with his second strikeout of the inning.

The Hornets took the lead in the top of the third when Peyton Dillon walked, and Gage Stark sacrificed but, when the pitcher threw the ball away, the runners wound up at second and third. Chambers singled in a run then Ledbetter got a squeeze bunt down to make it 2-0.

Greiner, who retired the first nine he faced with the help of a first-inning doubleplay, was greeted by a double in the bottom of the fourth. He struck out the next batter and got the second out on a fly to Sandidge in center. On a 2-1 pitch, a single off the glove of Chambers at third brought the run home. The batter was tagged out after the run scored as he tried to reach second.

In the top of the sixth, Sandidge ripped a double down the right-field line and Hoover sacrificed him to third. After Greiner’s grounder to short, Sandidge scored on a wild pitch.

Corsicana tied it in the bottom of the sixth. A single and an error put two on, but the Hornets got an out on another bunt attempt, forcing the lead runner at third. Another error, however, loaded the bases and a single drove in two runs. Greiner kept it tied, however, when he ended the inning with a strikeout.

The Hornets were unable to take advantage of a two-out walk to Chambers in the top of the seventh then Greiner worked a 1-2-3 home half. In the top of the eighth, Bryant was retired in order, setting up the dramatic bottom of the frame. Corsicana loaded the bases with one out on a pair of singles, a sacrifice and an intentional walk.

The Bryant B team was set to play a doubleheader against White Hall at home on Monday, weather permitting. The next varsity game will be at Pine Bluff on Tuesday.