December 6 in Bryant athletic history: 2009

Lady Hornets grab Crabtree Invitational Tournament championship

BENTONVILLE — The Bryant Lady Hornets dismissed the host Bentonville Lady Tigers, 61-46, to capture the championship of the Crabtree Invitational Tournament on Saturday.

Senior Hannah Goshien, celebrating her 18th birthday, struck for 17 points to lead the way.

In doing so, Goshien became the third different player to lead the Lady Hornets in scoring over the three games at the tourney. And none of the three have been last year’s top scorer for the season, Alana Morris.

Morris still contributed considerably with 6 points, six rebounds and five assists.

Shanika Johnson provided instant offense off the bench again with 14 points to go with three boards and three assists. Abbi Stearns, after scoring 20 to lead the team in Friday’s semifinal win over Texarkana, pitched in with 8 points. Haley Montgomery had 7 points and three assists, Kenzee Calley, who had 19 in the tourney opening win over Duchesne, Mo., finished with 5 and Brooke Parish had 4.

In addition, Parish became the third different player to lead the Lady Hornets in rebounding in their three games when she hauled down eight boards in Saturday’s win.

The Lady Hornets opened up a 17-13 lead by the end of the first quarter and expanded it to 33-24 by halftime. It was 46-32 going into the fourth quarter.

“This was truly a team tournament success,” declared Lady Hornets assistant coach Monica Parish. “Every night, there was a different leading scorer and a different leading rebounder.

The 3-0 Lady Hornets will return to action in the first round of the Joe T. Robinson Invitational Tournament on Thursday.