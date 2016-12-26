Majors makes Berry College Dean’s List for Fall

ROME, Ga. — Bryant High School alumnus Ben Majors of Alexander has been named to the Fall 2016 Dean’s List at Berry College.

The Dean’s List honors students who posted an academic average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale while carrying a class load of at least 12 hours during the semester.

Berry College is recognized nationally for the quality and value of its educational experience. College leaders from across the country chose Berry as the nation’s number one “Up-And-Coming” liberal arts college, according to recent U.S. News Best Colleges rankings.