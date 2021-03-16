March 16 in Bryant athletic history: 2006

Lady Hornets snap scoring drought

After going three consecutive games without scoring a goal, the Bryant Lady Hornets erupted for seven in a shutout win over AAAAA-Central Conference foe Little Rock Parkview on Thursday, March 16.

The win, which came on the heels of a 3-0 non-conference loss at Russellville on Tuesday, March 14, evened Bryant’s league mark at 2-2. The Lady Hornets are 2-4 overall going into spring break. They’re scheduled to return to action on Tuesday, March 28, at Hot Springs.

Junior Ashley Moscow scored three goals to lead the Lady Hornets to victory. Maggie Griffith, Maddy Spring, Bridgette McPeak and Megan Marlow had goals as well. Marlow contributed a pair of assists.

“The first half, things started off a little slow,” said Lady Hornets coach Doug Maxwell. “We had a little bit of trouble getting a combination together.”

But Bryant built a 3-0 lead by halftime thanks to a pair of goals by Moscow. “Then Megan Marlow made a good pass to Maggie Griffith down the middle and she scored,” Maxwell recounted.

“We came back out and played a little bit better in the second half,” he continued. “We were able to get three more goals in the first seven or eight minutes.”

Reserves finished the game for the Lady Hornets.

“It was a shortened game,” Maxwell noted, “just 30 minute halves. But at least we were able to get on track with our offense a little bit, break that scoring drought we’ve been on. The girls played really well.”

At Russellville, the Lady Hornets trailed just 1-0 at the half.

“We had several people out with a stomach virus,” Maxwell said. “But we did a good job of battling there.

“The game was played really between the 18’s for the most part,” he noted. “(Russellville) got free on two kind of mental breakdowns by our defense there. They snuck another one in late in the game.

“We were just really struggling to get our offense going,” Maxwell concluded. “We’re trying to get everyone back and healthy and trying to get into a rhythm again.



