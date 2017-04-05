Middle school boys excel at home meet

Photos courtesy of Scott Dettmer

In a middle school track meet on Monday, the Bryant Blue Hornets eighth grade team of Bethel Middle School had athletes win their heat or an event in 12 events while the Bryant White Hornets eighth grade team of Bryant Middle School won five events.

In seventh-grade competition, Bryant White had three firsts and Bryant Blue had five.

For the Bethel eighth grade team, Ty Bahnks won the long jump (18’1”), the triple jump (37’) and his heat in the 200-meter dash. He also joined the 4×100 relay team of Zack Overton, River Gregory and Hart Penfield for a victory.

Gregory added firsts in the 100-meters and his heat of the 200. Penfield won his heat in the 200 as well. Overton added a first in the 100 hurdles. He was second in the 200.

In the 300 hurdles, Christian Phillips took first for Bethel. Albert Reddick won the high jump and both Hayden Thompson and Zach Durbin had winning discus throws.

For Bryant White, Bresner Austin won the mile in 5:01 and Luke Blacklaw took top honors in the shot put. Bryant White’s quartet of Luis Martinez, Aiden Adams, Hagan Austin and Bresner Austin won the 4×800 with Martinez, Blaine Sears, Hagan Austin and Bresner Austin teaming up to win the 4×400.

In seventh grade, Bryant White’s firsts came from Chris Herrerra won the 1600 and the 800 while Daizure Hale had the top efforts in the long jump and in his heat of the 200.

Josh Lasley also won his heat in the 100-meter hurdles.

For Bryant Blue, Shane Morris was first in both hurdles races, 100 and 300. Liam Babbit won the 400-meter run and Lawson Speer topped the field in the 100. In the shot put, Fabian Torres had the best throw.

Also for the Bryant Middle eighth grade, Hagan Austin was second in the 400 and Parker Prince placed second in the 100.

Bethel’s eighth graders had four seconds. Xavier Foote was second in the 100 hurdles. In the 400, Tyler Qualls took second. Hayden Schrader and Caleb Redam tied for second in the discus while Sabino Olvera took second in the triple jump.

Olvera’s long jump was good for third with Koby Melton fourth, Overton seventh and Gregory eighth. Overton was fourth in the triple jump.

In the high jump, Christian Crosby was fifth and Penfield seventh.

Jaelun Thomas took third in the 300-meter hurdles with Hudson Wiltshire fourth and David Chandler fifth. In the 100 hurdles, Christian Phillips was third and Thomas seventh.

Koby Melton and Reddick placed fourth in their respective heats in the 100-meter dash. Melton was fourth in the 400 with Crosby fifth, Jaden Newburn sixth and Zach Durbin seventh.

Brandon Mann placed fifth in both the 800 and 1600 with Johnny Chicas eighth in both races.

In the relays, Mann, Alex Hanson, Jesse Ibarra and Wiltshire placed third in the 4×800 while Olvera, Newburn, Ibarra and Mann took third in the 4×400. The team of Olvera, Newburn, Crosby and Melton was fourth in the 4×100.

For the Bethel seventh grade, Blake Everett was second in both the hurdles races. In the 100, Braxton Prather was sixth. In the 300, Layton Dickerson took third, Jacob Karp fifth and David Corballis eighth.

Jaxon Holt finished second in the 800-meter run. In the 100, Fabian Torres and Brandon Gabe each took second in their heats. Luis Garcia was third and Dickerson sixth.

In the 200, Gabe placed third, Logan White fourth, Julian Smith fifth and Austin Matheny seventh. Michael Rivera was third in the 400 followed by Jackson Meshell fourth and Kilyan DesCarpentrie sixth. Brandon Harvey finished eighth in the 1600.

In the field, Holt was second in the triple jump and Karp was second in the discus for Bethel. Gabe finished seventh behind Holt and Michael Rivera was eighth. Corballis was fifth in the discus.

In the long jump, White was third, Prather sixth, Kam Apel seventh and Cade Bowie eighth.

The team’s top finish in the relays was in the 4×100 and the 4×800. In the former, Blake Everett, Speer, Torres and Morris placed second. In the latter, Babbit, Apel, Holt and Meshell took second.

In the 4×400, Dickerson, Babbit, Everett and Rivera combined to finish third.

The Hornets doubled up in each race. In the 4×100, Blake Snyder, Garcia, Dickerson and Gabe took fifth. In the 4×800, Mason Butler, Dalton Hoover, DesCarpentrie and Prather finished sixth. Karp, Torres, White and Butler wound up seventh in the 4×400.

All four teams will return to competition on Monday, April 10, at Benton.