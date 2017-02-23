National Umpire School to be held this weekend in Bryant

USA/ASA softball is holding a National Umpire School this weekend in Bryant. Around 100 umpires from around the nation will be attending.

Here is the schedule of events:

1) Umpire uniform is required for Saturday and Sunday: Powder blue shirt, gray pants, black shoes. Bring face mask.

2) A smart device (cell phone, I-pad or tablet) is needed for certain sessions in school. If you have one.

3) Bring rule book and umpire manual. If you have received one.

4) Must attend all sessions on Saturday and Sunday.

5) USA shirts, hats and miscellaneous equipment will be sold on site.

Friday, Feb. 24 Holiday Inn Express – Hospitality Room 7-9 p.m., Optional

Saturday, Feb. 25, Bryant High School Field House; Check-in/Sales, 7-8 a.m.; Sessions, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Lunch provided)

Sunday, Feb. 26, Sessions, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Certificates/Closing Remarks, 1 p.m.

For more information, contact Mike Adams at 903-826-2324, Walter Clark at 501-772-2923 or Doris Adams at 903-826-4648.