May 4 in Bryant athletic history: 2019

Relay, Reynolds help Lady Hornets finish fourth at State

PEARCY — The Bryant Lady Hornets’ tradition of excelling in the 4×400 meter relay continued on Friday as the group of Zhania Hall, Megan Lee, Amya Smith and Ella Reynolds ran a 4:04.66 to win the event at the 6A State championship meet at Lake Hamilton.

In addition, Reynolds won a State title in the 400-meter run in a time of 57.48 as the Lady Hornets accumulated 81.25 points to finish fourth. The Bryant girls won the 6A-Central Conference title a week before and wound up the highest placing Central school at State. Bentonville won with 144.75 points followed by Rogers with 106 and Fayetteville with 99, all from the 6A-West.

The Lady Hornets 4×400 quartet beat out Fayetteville (4:07.24), while Reynolds, in the 400, edged Kessiah Bemis of Fayetteville (58.89). Hall was sixth in 1:00.40.

Deborah Shaw won all-State honors as well by finishing second in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 15.50. Georgia Brain of Rogers won in 14.93.

Reynolds added a third-place finish in the 200-meter dash. Kamaria Russell, who won both the 100 and 200, finished in 25.14 with Bemis second in 25.95.

Smith was third in the 100 in 12.62 behind Russell (12.07) and Grace Posey of Bentonville West (12.42). Bryant freshman Parris Atkins was fifth in 12.78 and another freshman V’Mia Palmer was eighth in 13.00 as the Lady Hornets scored well in the event.

Kristin Garner, who set a school record in the pole vault last week at the conference meet, was one of two athletes that cleared 10’2” at State. Based on number of attempts, Garner was third. Springdale Har-Ber’s Emily Roberts won by clearing 12’. Bryant’s Madelyn Thomas cleared 9’10” to finish fourth.

With Jaiyah Jackson and Mallorie Scott-Smith, Atkins and Palmer combined on a 50.35 in the 4×100 relay to gain fourth-place points.

Shaw added points in two of the jumping events. Her 17’4” in the long jump was good for fifth while her triple jump of 34’10” was seventh.

Lee was fifth in the 300 hurdles with a time of 47.51 while Henriette Bochman scored in both the shot and discus. Her 107’7” in the discus was fifth and her 33’2.25” in the shot was sixth.

Palmer managed to tie for eighth in the high jump at the height of 4’10”, accounting for the 0.25 points in the Lady Hornets score.

The Meet of Champs is Saturday, May 11 at Lake Hamilton. The Heptathlon and Decathlon will be held in Fayetteville May 15-16.