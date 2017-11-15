Shutout defense in second quarter lifts Blue Hornets B team to victory

SHERIDAN — The Bryant Blue Hornets eighth grade B team of Bethel Middle School out-scored the Sheridan Yellowjackets eighth grade B team, 8-0 in the second quarter to overcome a 6-3 deficit and never looked back on the way to a 25-14 victory at Oliver Williams gym on Tuesday.

The Hornets led 15-12 after three quarters then, riding 3-pointers from Jabari Smith and Tyler Hesley, pulled away at the end.

Caleb Miller led Bryant Blue with 5 points. Jacob Karp added 4 as did Isaac Devine. Austin Crawley and Devine led the Hornets’ second quarter surge. Crawley hit a 3 and Miller added a free throw to Devine’s two buckets. Jefferson Callicott hit a 3 to account for the Hornets’ lone points in the first quarter.