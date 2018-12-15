White Hornets’ team effort key to win at Conway Blue

December 14, 2018 Boys Basketball

With balance scoring, the Bryant White Hornets eighth-grade team of Bryant Middle School earned a 31-17 victory over the Conway Blue Wampus Cats eighth-graders at the Conway High School gym on Thursday night.

Cory Nichols and Darren Wallace each had 6 points, Antonio Cage 5 and Chris Gannaway 4 for the Hornets who improved to 3-2 this season going into their final pre-holiday contest at Sylvan Hills on Monday, Dec. 17.

“Conway was a very talented team,” said Hornets coach Richard Wrightner. “Our defense was on point tonight and we pressed well. Our boys fought really hard and played well to get a great team win.”

Nichols added five rebounds and four assists while Cage hauled down six boards. Gannaway had four steals.

